Montana Dept. of Agriculture reports unsolicited seed packages from China sent to homeowners

The Montana Department of Agriculture is reporting several dozen reports of homeowners in Montana getting unsolicited packages in the mail with unknown seeds, according to officials.
The Montana Department of Agriculture is urging Montanans to check their mailboxes.
"A number of customers of Montana received unsolicited seed shipments that appear to have originated from China," Ian Foley an agriculture sciences administrator with the Dept. of Agriculture said.
He said there are at least 50 reports as of Tuesday afternoon.
According to Foley, the international movement and trade of seeds are heavily regulated, but there was an e-commerce incident where those regulations at all levels were somehow bypassed.
"These unsolicited seeds have bypassed all those regulations," Foley said. "We would appreciate if those seeds could be mailed to the department with the original packaging, including any paperwork that came with the seeds, and that would help the USDA risk analysts look at that pathway."
He is encouraging folks to first call the Dept. of Agriculture at 406-444-3950 to report the seed shipments before mailing.
If you get the seeds, do not open the package, plant the seeds or throw the seeds away.