The federal reserve slashed interest rates to zero, and the dow dropped to a three decade low. As the COVID-19 outbreak grows nationwide, the uncertainty as to how the pandemic will effect the economy also grows.
In Missoula, schools are closed, restaurant services are cut back and people are losing jobs.
"A recipe of an economic crisis is very fast moving," Dr. Patrick Barkey said.
Barkey has more than 30 years experience in economic forecasting. He talked to ABC FOX Montana to answer questions people have on how this outbreak could impact their wallets.
"The good news is financial markets are working," Barkey said. "The bad news is that they've reduced the value of assets by 20 to 25 percent, that has exposed a lot of bad risks, it's made a lot of people vulnerable and caused us all to take a big wealth hit."
Barkey added while people are seeing a short hit to their wealth right now, whether Americans see a quick bounce back or a long recovery depends largely on what the president, congress and the federal reserve decide.
"The economy really depends on the policy response," Barkey said.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a COVID-19 relief bill on Saturday, the U.S. Senate is reviewing bill 6201 on Monday. President Trump said he supports the bipartisan bill. While there's uncertainty on policy response now, Barkey said there is some thing he knows for certain.
"There will be a big spike in unemployment, there's no question about it. There will be a big plunge in consumer spending."
He emphasized there's still a lot economists don't know, but one silver living is the outbreak could better prepare people in the future.
"When this is all over, we'll be able to see what kind of investments did better and what did worse," Barkey said.