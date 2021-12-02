Montana elderly targeted by Medicare phone call scams

MISSOULA, Mont. - You can get scammed in a variety of different ways, but Montana's Senior Medicare Patrol said there's been an increase of Medicare phone call scams targeting the elderly.
Officials say these calls are attempting to take advantage of Montanans’ increased use of telehealth during the pandemic.
First and foremost, officials say you should never answer calls from a number you don't recognize. If it's really important they'll leave a message.
However, if you do, watch out for calls that say they need to confirm your Medicare number and that you're eligible to receive a free genetic test kit.
SMP officials said Medicare will never call you asking for this information unless you've reached out to them about it first.
SMP Statewide Director, Renee Labrie-Shanks, said the callers will try to get you in an emotional state, which makes it hard to think clearly.
"So if something is urgent that's a red flag. If they're saying, 'you're going to get something for free,’ or 'nobody has to pay for this,' that's a red flag. And, if they're scaring you into 'you need to contact us or you're going to lose this/that', that's a red flag," Labrie-Shanks said.
She added that you should always read your Medicare Summary Notice to look for billing of items or services you didn't buy.
If you get this type of call, report it to your local Montana SMP at 1-800-551-3191. If you're not sure about a call, talk with your health provider and don't give out any information to the caller.