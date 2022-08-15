Montana exchange program celebrates 25th anniversary of U.S.-Vietnam relations

MISSOULA, Mont. - The United States and Vietnam celebrate the 25th anniversary of restored relations this year, and part of the celebration took place right here in Montana.

Why Montana?

The U.S. Embassy in Vietnam sponsored a high school exchange program and collaborated with the Mansfield Center at the University of Montana because of Mike Mansfield's legacy and strong ties to Asia.

The program provided Missoula students the opportunity to visit Vietnam and brought Vietnamese students here to Montana.

The exchange emphasized cultural diversity and environmental issues.

Students compared different approaches to environmental issues like conservation, climate change and zero waste strategies.

Some of the most special parts for students were things Montanans see every day.

"When I first came to Montana, I realized that the streets, roads, lakes, rivers, and waterfalls are so clean," Huỳnh Anh Quốc said. "The air is so fresh.”

For student Nguyễn Võ Quỳnh Hương, her highlights were her first-time experiences.

“I went to Glacier National Park," Hương said. "I had a chance to see snow and snowball fighting. It was really fun. I got to see mountain goats, squirrels, sheep and a lot of flowers.”

On top of visiting Glacier, the students went hiking and rafting. They also got to go to a rodeo and learn more about the Montana way of life.

They shared some of the biggest differences in Montana compared to Vietnam were how Americans are more direct in how they speak, it's quieter overall and there's more open space.

While the students learned a lot about each other's homes, one of the biggest takeaways was the friendships.

“I was expecting the students to share their cultures with each other and to teach each other some Vietnamese and English," Heidi Blair, a Mansfield Center program manager, said. "I was not expecting the depth of friendship and connection that formed between the Montana and Vietnamese students, so it was really amazing to see."

Students will return to Vietnam where they'll take what they learned here in Montana to improve their communities.

Both Quốc and Hương say they're focused on improving litter at home, not just for people, but for animals, because it was so special seeing animals in the wild here in Montana.