MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Public School District can now expand its School House Meats program, a state-inspected meat lab run by local students.

Through the program, students learn how to raise their own animals, process meat and produce beef for school lunch programs and community members.

The Montana Farmers Union donated a refrigerated van to the program, which will help them deliver meat safely to schools across Montana.

The $50,000 van has a cooler that can get as cold as negative 10 degrees, giving them the ability to safely deliver meat across the state.

The MFU said they donated the van because they support their work to address the state's meat processing capacity shortage and the hands-on experience it gives students.

Ag teacher and FFA advisor, Kristy Rothe, said the van will allow them to grow their program.

"School House Meats has now been around for about three years and we're kind of learning the ins and outs of having meat processing facility as a part of the school," Rothe said. "Now we're able to go and start branching out and to offer our services to a few other schools."

In addition to the van, within one month, the program also got two generous donations -- a $25,000 check from a community member and another $25,000 check from an alum of the program who's now a banker in Washington D.C.

The teachers said they're blown away and incredibly grateful for the recent donations which will go towards building a lobby area where customers can purchase meat, without getting too close.