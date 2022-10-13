Montana Film Festival returns to the Roxy

MISSOULA, Mont. - Movie lovers and film industry workers will flock to the popular Missoula theater this weekend for the Montana Film Festival.

Aside from the iconic triple organic popcorn, the Montana Film Festival highlights talents from all over the world, but focuses on Montana and the American West.

That focus can be broad, the festival's programming coordinator Mike Emmons explained, like a film featuring University of Montana alumnus and academy award winner J.K. Simmons, a film which gives the essence of what it means to be a Montanan or a westerner or a film showcasing Montana landscapes.

This is the eighth year of the festival. As the state's film industry grows, it has a positive impact on the festival.

“When we started, we presented a lot of Montana films, we told a lot of Montana stories, but they were older," Emmons said. "They were films that had been shot here back in the 70s. Now we have a much wider range of contemporary Montana visions to draw from.”

This year's lineup includes seven feature-length and 21 short films on top of parties, trivia and Q and A sessions.

The Montana Film Festival kicks off Thursday October 13 and runs through Sunday.

Ticketing information and a full event lineup can be found here.