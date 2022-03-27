MISSOULA, Mont. - It was an exciting night with Montana based-film “Power of the Dog” racking up 12 Oscar nominations and a huge fan favorite to win Best Picture.
Based on Montana author Thomas Savage’s novel, the film walks us through the struggles of adapting to ranch life.
Something Montana Film Commissioner, Allison Whitmer tells us is although the film wasn’t filmed here in Montana, it still brings us into the real-life experience beyond the big screen.
"We really feel like it's a special place that when it's shared in the right way with people it becomes something bigger than itself,” said Whitmer.
And much like other films from “Mickey and the Bear” and “Cowboys” to the television series “Yellowstone.” Touching not just the hearts of Montanans but also generating profit into the state's economic and tourism growth over the past few years.
"A lot of Montana's locations have been pretty specific, like ‘The River Runs Through It’ with the rock in the river and some places in Missoula, Kalispell, and Bozeman and now with ‘Yellowstone,’ we're seeing more people interested in going to those places,” said Whitmer.
High volume along these sites prompted the Montana film office to create a road map for those looking to scope these on-set locations to bring people the scenes we've watched over and over again and are now experiencing at present.
"Montana is a beautiful place and it can also be a place that demands more of you, we've seen so many filmmakers rise to that challenge and create these incredible pictures,” said Whitmer.
Highlighting these years must see and what's more to come, and as a longtime Montanan Whitmer says she's very pleased with what filmmakers are able to create and bring to our worldwide audiences. Whitmer also shares right now more films are currently in the works here in Montana and could be released soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.