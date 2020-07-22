Montana firefighter shares experience firefighting in Arizona, how lessons learned could help Montana crews

In a world of COVID-19, the U.S. Forest Service is learning to adapt its firefighting.
"Going in I didn't know how it would look. It was very concerning even going in," Mike Goicoechea an incident commander for the Northern Rockies wild land fire team said.
"We were ordered to the big horn fire on the Coronado national forest. We did out 14-day assignment there.
Goicoechea said his team recently came back from fighting the big horn fire, north of Tucson, AZ.
"Arizona was a very hot zone if you will. This is just an approximation but I think they were getting close to 1,200 news cases a day just in an around the Tucson area."
He's sharing lessons learned on fighting wildfires during a pandemic.
"We'll be doing the same thing here but there was a lot of spreading out. Not a big camp anymore, there was multiple base camps," he said.
Before COVID-19, base camps would have make-shift cafeterias, but now meals are prepackaged.
"I call it the old tv dinner, but everything is basically put together."
He said firefighters practices social distancing, and wore face coverings when spacing wasn't possible. Goicoechea said it proved successful.
"If you can take 70 people into a hot zone and I can safely report everybody made it back home and no one within my incident management team tested positive for covid, it works."
If Montana's fire season gets bad, and out-of-state firefighters need to come help, Goicoechea said they're working on a plan.
"Starting to talk with the governor's level, and just getting ready to make sure we're doing the right thing. A lot of work going behind the scenes."