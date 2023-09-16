MISSOULA, Mont. - Hunters in Missoula can learn how to collect samples from deer, elk, and moose so that they can be tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD) at a free clinic.
On Wednesday, Sept. 27, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) wildlife staff will be holding a free clinic from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the FWP office in Missoula, 3201 Spurgin Rd.
While CWD testing is voluntary in Montana, deer, elk and moose hunters are encouraged to help with disease management and understanding by collecting samples.
Participants will get hands-on practice removing lymph nodes for testing. FWP says those attending the clinic can bring a deer, elk, or moose head from a recent harvest if they have one, but this is not required.
To RSVP and find out additional information, you can contact FWP’s Region 2 CWD Coordinator, Adalyn Vergara, at adalyn.vergara@mt.gov.
