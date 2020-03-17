The Montana Food Bank Network is gearing up for the worst as more people are forced to stay home and in some cases, go without a paycheck.
The food bank network is in constant communication with food banks across the state making sure they are fully stocked. As of Tuesday, CEO Gayle Carlson, said the food bank can handle the amount of people relying on them.
"We are dealing with our existing services, making sure we serve those pantries state wide and they continue to serve their existing clients," Carlson said.
But problems could arise if more people start needing the food banks' help.
"As individuals are off work, probably not receiving PTO, or sick, or vacation leave, and are living with out an income. We are going to start seeing some increases at those pantries," Carlson said.
As the coronavirus continues to keep people at home and shut down bars and restaurants, the food bank said they will need to stock up more so they can help those in need.
"We are making sure our inventory is higher than it is now so we can address those increases very soon," Carlson said.
As a safety precaution the food bank network has decided to suspend all on-site volunteer efforts. So now the best way you can help out the food bank is with a financial donation.