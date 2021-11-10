MISSOULA, Mont. - As many continue to urge College GameDay to come to Missoula for the Griz/Cat, Montana Griz Football is going over some reasons as to why they need to come to the Garden City.
Some of the reasons include this year being the 120th meeting of the historic rivalry, the perfect setting for the GameDay broadcast and the celebrity guest pickers.
The Griz/Cat rivalry dates back to the first game in 1897, making it the 31st oldest D-1 rivalry in the nation, the 11th oldest west of the Mississippi River and the 4th oldest in FCS history according to the Griz.
In addition, the Griz say the rivalry is the best FCS rivalry experience in the nation, expected to be a possible Top-10 match up in 2021.
Missoula is the perfect setting for the GameDay broadcast the Grizzlies say because Montana attracts more season ticket holders than Boise State, Washington State, Wyoming, Nevada and Utah State with an average of around 18,000 sold annually.
Each fall bars and restaurants are filled for Griz/Cat watch parties from coast to coast as well the Griz said.
In addition to the historic rivalry and setting, there are several guest pickers available.
The Griz named sports broadcaster Brent Musburger; academy award-winning actor J.K. Simmons; Pearl Jam bassist and Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer Jeff Ament; US Olympic Skier, Maggie Voisin; 11x NBA Champion head coach Phill Jackson; musician of “Huey Lewis and the News” Huey Lewis; comedian David Letterman; award-winning actor and star of the “Yellowstone” TV Series Kevin Costner; and musician and actor Justin Timberlake.
Fans are continued to be asked to tell ESPN College GameDay that they need to come to Missoula for the Griz/Cats.
When posting, fans are asked to follow @MontanaGrizFB and @CollegeGameDay while using the hashtag #GrizOnGameDay.
You can read the full article from the Griz detailing reasons for College GameDay to come to Missoula on their website here.