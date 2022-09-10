The Grizzlies offense didn't waste any time Saturday afternoon, as they took the opening possession down the field for a touchdown.

The first play from scrimmage was a 57-yard connection from Lucas Johnson to Cole Grossman, and the drive was capped off with a 4-yard touchdown run from Johnson.

Johnson would add another rushing score later in the quarter, this time from 24 yards out, to make it a 13-0 game after the first quarter of action.

The Grizzlies were in position to extend that lead on their first possession of the second quarter, but their drive ended inside the Coyotes 10 yard line due to a Junior Bergen fumble.

The Grizzlies would add 28 yard field from Nico Ramos on their first drive of the second half to make it a 16-0 lead over USD. Montana kept their foot an the gas pedal on their next possession, driving 62 yards on five plays and capping it with a 12 yard touchdown connection from Lucas Johnson to Junior Bergen, making the score 22-0 after a failed 2-point conversion.

The Coyotes would finally get on the board with just over six minutes left to play, thanks to a 25-yard scoring run from Travis Theis to cut the deficit to 22-7.

The Grizzlies defense would seal the game with a couple of key plays late, forcing the Coyotes to turn it over on downs with 2:18 remaining in the game. South Dakota did get one final possession after that but Montana quickly dispelled any hopes of a comeback when Griz linebacker Braxton Hill sacked the quarterback in the end zone for a Montana safety, as the Grizzlies hold on to win the game by a final of 24-7.