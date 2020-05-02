Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MONTANA... CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA AFFECTING MISSOULA COUNTY. FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER...INCLUDING ABOVE MISSOULA...ELEVATED RIVER LEVELS ARE FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. ...THE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT... THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA. * UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 7.5 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE NEAR FLOOD STAGE THIS MORNING TO A CREST OF 7.45 FEET THIS AFTERNOON. THE RIVER LEVEL WILL TREND STEADILY DOWNWARD ON SUNDAY. * IMPACT...AT 7.45 FEET, STANDING WATER WITHIN LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER IS POSSIBLE. &&