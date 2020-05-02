CORVALLIS- Montana Highway Patrol is helping parents celebrate their children’s birthdays while social distancing requirements are in place.
The mother of a third-grader in Corvallis contacted Trooper Jeremiah Snider for help after her son, Tanner, was disappointed he couldn’t hold a birthday party.
Trooper Snider took action and made a large birthday card for Tanner, along with getting him sent a care package and organizing an impromptu parade.
Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office, Corvallis Fire, Fish and Game as well as Trooper Ryan James all assisted Trooper Snider in making Tanner’s birthday one to remember.
Meanwhile, in Whitefish, two more troopers, Trooper Hawkins and Trooper Fetterhoff were helping a Whitefish boy, Jett, celebrate his birthday as well, by stopping by his house to say “hi” and letting him have a look around an MHP cruiser.