  • Matti Olson Multimedia Reporter

MISSOULA, Mont. - Montana K9 Safety hosted a Pet First Aid and First Response class for pet owners where they teach life saving techniques.

They show students how to perform CPR on small and large dogs, repair a torn paw pad, or remove your pet from a trap or snare line. 

"Well, I feel like so many Montanans live in rural areas where they're not close to veterinarian care and they need to be able to recognize those emergencies so they can make a plan and get their dog to a vet quickly," said Executive Director Racheal Vargas. 

Montana K9 Safety offers four and eight hour classes across the state, and you can find those here

