Montana man helps Ukrainians with medical care

MISSOULA, Mont. - A Montana man is making his way to Romania to distribute supplies and provide medical care to Ukrainians injured form the Russian invasion.

Seth Hirchag continues to collect donations from people across the country to take to eastern Europe.

His plan is to stay there indefinitely to help as long as needed.

He's going with a group of volunteers called Phantom Support Ukraine. They're not sharing the specifics of their trip for their safety.

Hirchag is an army veteran and wildland firefighter. He's also trained for combat casualties and as an EMT. His vast experience means he can provide plenty of help to refugees.

Hirchag initially tried to join the International Foreign Legion of Ukraine, the military unit made up of soldiers from other countries helping Ukraine fight, but ultimately joined Phantom Support through another veteran friend.

“I’m not going to lie, I am nervous," Hirchag said. "Ultimately, what’s overriding that is my desire to help and to be there. There’s people that I knew, that I’m not in contact with anymore, because of the war, that live in Ukraine, and it’s very emotional.”

Hirchag collected medical supplies from hospitals, fire stations and businesses around Missoula to take with him.

The donation support from Montana was so overwhelming, he ended up driving to meet up with his group in Vermont because he had too many bags to fly with.

“Missoula has been extraordinary in supplying these supplies," Hirchag said. "These medical supplies aren’t only needed, they’re exactly what we needed.”

He said these bandages, tourniquets and IV supplies will give people who are injured that chance to get to a hospital and receive the next level of care.

Montanans can still donate to Hirchag and Phantom Support Ukraine.

A list of specific supplies needed can be found here.

Phantom Support Ukraine also collects monetary donations so the group can purchase supplies while they're abroad and save on shipping costs.