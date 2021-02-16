MISSOULA — The Montana Media Hub is one step closer to becoming a reality.
Last September, Missoula County approved the sale of 16-acres of county land to a media company, planning to build the television and film studio.
The land is located in the Missoula Technology Park about a mile north of the airport, near the Wingate and Stone Creek Hotels.
Partner of the project and a partner of Shadowcast Partners LLC, Adam Graham, said progress on the film studio is part of a bigger story, currently unfolding in Montana’s legislative session.
"Initially when we decided to pursue this, it was based on the back of the Media Act being passed an enacted at the beginning of 2020,” Graham said.
He said the tax incentive that came with the inaction of the Media Act has shown success.
“What raising the tax cap does is it signals intent to the producers and to investors in the infrastructure. [It says] 'okay, Montana's serious, now let's invest. Let's build the crew base [and] let's build the infrastructure that will lead to sustained, long-term growth in the state,” Schroeder said.
"Not only Yellowstone, probably the biggest show on television, moved here from Utah, as far as I know 6-7 other medium budget productions televisions and movies came to the state in the second half of 2020,” Graham said.
The tax cap in Montana is set at $10 million dollars, but Graham said the cap was nearly maxed out, when the show Yellowstone and other films came to the state.
"The limitations of a the $10 million dollar cap is that essentially what came in 2020 is the maximum you could expect to attract in any given year,” he said.
That’s why Graham and other Montana based film and production professionals, business owners and real-estate entrepreneurs formed the Montana Film Coalition, pushing for a bigger tax incentive in the state legislative session.
Partner of the project and coalition, Joshua Schroeder, said that before the Media Hub can be built, investors need to know that Montana is on board.
The coalition’s site has stories from locals across the state, who are backing the effort because of the revenue that was brought to their businesses from films moving into Montana towns.