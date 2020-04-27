This month marks two years since the body of 43-year-old Harriet Wilson was discovered floating in the Yellowstone River.
On April 22, 2018, Harriet Wilson was last seen at the 3 G's Market on South 27th Street in Billings at 11:30 A.M. Then just three hours later, a man walking his dog in Two Moon Park spotted Harriet's body snagged on some branches in the water.
An autopsy showed Harriet had been injured before she ended up in the river. The type of injuries she sustained have not been released, but the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office believe her death is suspicious and are investigating it as a homicide.
As the investigation enters another year, Harriet's family continues searching for answers. In tonight's Montana Murder Mysteries, we break down the details of the case while revisiting interviews with her family in the weeks and years following her death.
If you have any information about what happened to Harriet, you are urged to call the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office at (406) 256-2929.
