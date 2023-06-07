DILLON, Mont. - Professors at the University of Montana (UM) and University of Montana Western (UMW) were a part of a team of interdisciplinary researchers who were looking into OpenAI's GPT-4’s creative thinking ability.
The team consisted of Dr. Christian Gilde, Professor of Business at UMW, Dr. Erik Guzik, Assistant Professor of Management at the UM, and Dr. Christian Byrge, Professor of Business Creativity at Vilnius University.
In a release from UMW, the team’s latest research project with GPT-4, a multimodal model that can mimic humans, tested the application with the Torrance Tests of Creative Thinking.
GPT-4 was evaluated for its creative abilities compared to human creativity, which saw tests in the top 1% of all human responses for fluency, the ability to produce a large number of responses to each activity.
“GPT-4 was tested eight times through ChatGPT using two variants of the TTCT, the gold standard for researchers assessing creativity. Using the TTCT, we asked GPT-4 to demonstrate its creative abilities by asking questions, guessing causes, contemplating potential consequences, generating ideas for product improvement, envisioning new alternative uses for existing products, and imagining future scenarios,” said Dr. Guzik.
The release says that, for flexibility, the ability to produce a variety of ideas and to shift from one approach to another, three tests scored in the top 1%, two in the top 2%, and the remaining three in the top 7%.
Publication of the team’s findings, including further research into training GPT-4 to improve its creative abilities in specific domains such as business innovation and entrepreneurship, is planned for later this summer.
