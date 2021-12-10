MISSOULA, Mont. - Parks and Recreation officials recently removed four picnic tables in one Missoula park, after locals noticed they were being vandalized and slept on. But officials said they're working on a solution.
Develop Parks & Trails Superintendent, TJ Machado said the picnic tables sat were under a shelter at the Montana Rail Link Park. He explained what was happening to them.
"Illegal hanging out, illegal loitering, or excessive loitering. We even had some instances of people setting up camps under the picnic tables," Machado said.
It's the second year in a row the tables have been removed. During colder months, Machado said they don't usually get complaints when they remove them, but at least one person wasn't happy this time.
"His concern was when he goes out and visits the park, having somewhere to sit under a shelter when weather conditions aren't great. So, by providing these tables, they'll meet both of those objectives," he said.
Picnic tables in other parks like Kiwanis Park have been misused before, but now they're replaced with different ones.
They are going to put those same tables in at the Rail Link Park as well. He explained how they help keep people from sleeping on them.
"So the new tables are single occupancy. They are round, so they deter people from, quite simply, laying on them. So, they have single seats. They have four seats per table, and then they're [the tables are] kind of an octagon shape. And so it makes it uncomfortable for people to lay down on top of them," Machado said.
They already have four of the octogen-shaped tables in storage. They're just getting repainted to match the colors of the park. Then, they'll be screwed into the ground for you to use.
The park sits near the Emergency Winter Shelter off Johnson Street, which is open for the second year.
Machado can't say if the vandalism is connected to the shelter, because the park has only been open for about two years.
Officials say they plan on getting the tables installed in the Rail Link Park by the end of this December.