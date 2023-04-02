PARADISE, Mont. - A train has derailed across the river from Quinn’s Hot Springs.
The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office tells NonStop Local the call came into their dispatch around 9:20 am Sunday.
Around 20 to 25 box cars have derailed on the other side of the river from Highway 135 near mile marker 19, according to the sheriff’s office.
In a statement, Montana Rail Link (MRL) reported there is no risk to public safety and no Hazmat team has been released.
They are investigating the cause of the derailment, and MRL personnel are on scene with first responders.
“We are committed to addressing any impacts to the area as a result of this accident, prioritizing the safety of our employees and the public, and understanding the reasons for this incident,” MRL said in the statement.
No injuries are reported in relation to the derailment.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
