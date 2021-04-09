The Montana Reins of Hope has been anticipate the arrival of over 30 wild horses who have finally made their way to Missoula in the past week.
One horse, named Fallon arrived on Monday and is already soaking up the Montana scenery -- picking up and riding into our treasure state.
Longtime horse trainer Joe Misner tells me how his fellow Montana trainers welcome these their new wild horses.
"Really comes with offering the horse empathy and compassion for what it is going through, got to figure it is rounded up its out in the wild its living in this nice little idilic family.. But now we are going to round them all up, put them all together, and say hopefully someone will adopt you, said Misner.
The goal is to turn these symbols of the American West, being the wild horse transforming them into trained animals, so they can then turn around and find new homes.
"We find people who are willing to give that horse a home for a lifetime hopefuly, its a big commitment its a lot more work than a labrador I'll tell you.... And a lot more work than people can realize but you know were fortunate last year to find homes for 18 horses and this year we picked up I think 12 twelve since January found homes for 4 of them so we are pretty busy.. People are finding out we try to do a really good for the hors," said Misner.
And these are not your ordinary horse. They have the spirit of the wild -- and that spirit has to be tamed in the correct way.
"Its a different thing raising a horse on a ranch, then just saying okay, he's coming from domestic stock her is going to be quiet and he is going to be easy going, he's got to learn some ropes but a wild horse he's hard wired to survive, " said Misner.
Hard wired, but still moldable that's what joe does with his work.
"We utilize 5 c's here in our training w are calm, caring and clear and consistent that is leadership if I am remain calm confident and caring, clear and consistent I am going to be a leader, so I have to do that for the horse, " said Misner.
Montana reins of hope is life giving to the wildest of the west, but also brings that spirit to so many places across the country.
"And that empowers me to be a leader anywhere I am... it's all about empowering people and getting horses homes, " said Misner.
Giving the horses a home a purpose, a family and learning a thing or two about ourselves along the way.
If you want more information on how you can adopt or join their training program Wild2Ride head to their website.