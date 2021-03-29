Missoula, Mont. -- Weddings and small gatherings are just a few events we could be seeing this coming spring and summer. As Montana rental companies are currently seeing a rise in bookings.
Rental companies like Montana Party Time are excited to see an uptick in plans this time around.
Sales Manager Samantha Fiefe said this comes right after the president's words of encouragement just a short few weeks ago.
"The president said some good stuff about everyone getting vaccianted, enthen it was sunny enthen everybody just had some hop, and I got lots of phone calls that day," said Fiefe.
This comes as a surprise as the covid-19 pandemic hit just a year ago -- and put a halt on many people's party plans and local businesses hit a hard place.
"Last year the majority of our events cancelled, a fair amount of them, a substantial amount of them postponed, but some of the majority cancelled we lost say around 75% of our entire annual business, maybe more," said Fiefe.
Moving forward rental companies as ones here in Missoula say they're hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst.
"Its been really hard to you know with COVID, for everybody its been really to guess what is going to happen next and this year people ask you know how early should I and its really hard to read, said Fiefe.
Party businesses are encouraging montanans to get a head start on their party planning -- especially for those special days already marked on the calendar.
"That's what we are expecting to see in the coming weeks is just calls for those everyday, regular stuff , um we do tough advise if you are having a wedding, it is just never too early to just get it reserved because like I said we do have some stuff that is getting booked up, said Fiefe.
Even as we slowing get back into the groove of gathering together, you are still encouraged to do so safely.