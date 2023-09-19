MISSOULA, Mont. - Montana Representative Zooey Zephyr, of Missoula's third district, made Time Magazine's 2023 Top100 Next list.
Zephyr made the following statement on her social media in response to being a part of the list:
"I'm honored to be included in TIME's 2023 Top100 Next list. It's an absolute joy to represent Missoula. And all of the work—however challenging—always feels light, because I know I'm fighting alongside so many amazing people to build a better, kinder world."
In April, the Montana state legislature voted in favor of banning Zephyr from the House floor after Zephyr spoke against Senate Bill 99, a bill banning gender affirming care for minors in Montana.
Zephyr spoke during arguments on the bill, saying “... the only thing I will say is if you vote yes on this bill, I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands.”
