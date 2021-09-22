Montana Repertory Theatre opens new season with 'pick what you pay' pricing

MISSOULA, Mont. - Live theatre is back in Missoula as the Montana Repertory Theatre opens its new season Wednesday with the production 'Back to School.'
On top of performing, the company is also working to make live theatre more accessible for all.
This season, the Rep is offering 'pick what you pay' pricing to make it easier to see shows.
The typical price for a ticket to one of these shows is $20. Now, Missoulians are able to pick what they pay, so if you only have $5 to share, you can still enjoy live theatre.
It's part of an effort to break down barriers to art, one of the biggest ones being economic challenges.
Michael Legg, the artistic director, explained it's hard to live in Missoula right now with things like the pandemic and a competitive rental market, but something like cost shouldn't keep people from getting to see a show.
“Come to the theatre," Legg said. "Come and see a show. And it really doesn’t matter what you got in your back pocket, even if it’s nothing. We want you in our spaces. We want you to see art. We want you to see live theatre now that we’re back.”
Northwestern Energy helped fund the opportunity and the director added he knows the Rep has amazing supporters who will also pay a little more to help others.
The pick what you pay pricing will be in effect all season long starting this week with the theatre's show 'Back to School.'
Performances run September 22-25 and September 29-October 2. The bus boards at 7:30 p.m. from Western Cider.
