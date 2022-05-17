MISSOULA -- Montana has been discovered by people across the nation, causing an increase in tourists.

A recent report put out by the University of Montana shows in 2021, visitors neared pre-pandemic levels, and more money was spent in the state compared to previous years.

Tourists spent the most money on fuel, restaurants and hotel stays. But other categories, like retail saw some growth too.

Betty's Divine Owner, Aimee McQuilkin, said she got whiplash going from 2020 to 2021.

"So, before it was like, 'cancel orders, stop it all! And then it was like 'how are we going to keep up with all of this?'" McQuilkin said.

The report showed over 12% more people visited Montana in 2021 than the year before. Visitors spent over $5 billion in 2021, compared to 2019 where just over $4 billion was spent.

Interim Director of UM's Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research, Jeremy Sage, said even with inflation adjustments, 2021 spending was higher than 2022 spending.

"While the U.S. as a whole and their tourism economy was down in 2021, Montana's was up in 2021, which speaks pretty heavily to the quality of our industry itself and the vibrancy of it. But also, to what the demand is out there for it," Sage said.

These tourists financially supported nearly 48,000 jobs directly, and while it's been a roller coaster ride, McQuilkin said she loves the visitors.

"A lot of people coming back are from here. I've encountered so many people who grew up here, or went to college here and are coming home. Everyone belongs here. There's room for us all," she said.

Click here to see the full report.