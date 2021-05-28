MISSOULA, Mont. - New data just released from the CDC shows drug, alcohol and suicide-related deaths are all on the rise in Montana.
But, the number that is most alarming is the alcohol-induced death rate which nearly tripled from 2018 to 2019.
Over the course of a year, the state saw a nearly 40 percent increase in alcohol-induced deaths. Making Montana the 5th highest across the country to see these numbers go up.
You may not find this data surprising, but one mental health expert I spoke with today, Dr. Benjamin Miller, says this is not something Montanans should brush off.
"The problem that is not just happening overnight, this problem has been here for some time, but I think we are seeing the lack of attention to addressing these issues around mental health and addiction,” Miller said.
Many factors play a part in alcohol-induced deaths on an economic and social level. And even certain age groups and ethnicities show specific risks contributing to these numbers.
According to this new data, the age group with the highest growth rate in alcohol-induced deaths were those ages 50 -74.
But younger age groups are reporting an increasing trend as well.
Now as these numbers may seem alarming, it doesn't mean an occasional or day drink is contributing to this increase in numbers across the state.
"It is so normal in our culture to have a drink with a friend, but when you look at those who die from alcohol, this is prolonged exposure, increasing your usage and that can have a big impact on your overall health, " Miller said.
And the time to act is now.
"If you are serious about doing something about these deaths to really begin to invest in strategies that allow us to be more proactive with how we address mental health and addiction," Miller said.
Miller says he will be making his way around the treasure state to spread more awareness and hopefully bring more help to those who need it.