Montana Senior Olympics registration closes today

MISSOULA, Mont. - While the Olympics may have wrapped up in Tokyo, one group of Olympians here in the Treasure State are gearing up to compete in September.
The Montana Senior Olympics will be held in Missoula September 9-11 and registration closes today.
The Senior Olympics inspire people to stay active and keep exercising as they get older by motivating them with some healthy competition.
Athletes have to be at least 50 years old to compete and there's 15 different events, including archery, badminton, horseshoes and shuffleboard.
Charles Widdicombe from Missoula is training to compete in the track and field event.
Three times a week, Widdicombe heads to his backyard to practice discus and shotput where he's made his own throwing circle and landing zone.
He's outside for two hours putting in between 60 and 100 throws each session, keeping count with rocks.
He shared it's hard for him to just get out and exercise on his own.
"I need something that's going to give me a little energy... motivate me to do it," Widdicombe said. "The Senior Olympics really does help that way."
At 74 years young, Widdicombe is a seasoned Olympic veteran. This year will be his 24th Senior Olympics.
His high school track coach from Great Falls recruited him right when he turned 50.
"He was in the Senior Olympics himself and he was looking for someone to practice with," Widdicombe shared. "And so I agreed to go out and practice with him. And everything just happened after that."
Starting out, Widdicombe said he used to be really competitive, but he's not so much anymore.
"It's just more of... if I cannot embarrass myself, then I feel good," he laughed.
Beyond the competition itself, he said his favorite part is meeting all the other athletes from across the state.
The Senior Olympics are on his mind all year long.
This year, Olympians from the Montana Senior Olympics can qualify for the National Senior Games in Florida in May 2022.
Registration for the Montana Olympic Games closes August 20, with late registration closing August 27.
The Games Directors are also looking for volunteers.
