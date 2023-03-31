MISSOULA, Mont. - An incident at the Montana Snowbowl has the Snowpack chair closed while it is checked out by engineers.
On Sunday, March 19, a child fell off the Snowpack chair lift after the chair struck Tower 1 right after loading, Montana Snowbowl management and the Morris family said in a statement Thursday.
The child’s condition is currently unknown.
“We want to extend our sincerest apologies to the child and his family. We fully realize the impact this incident has had on them and the community,” the statement reads. “The safety of our customers is paramount to Snowbowl's management and staff, and we are committed to investigating the cause of this incident and making any required changes.”
Since the incident, the Snowpack chair has been closed, and Montana Snowbowl says they are working through the incident with the engineer who designed the lift and the Forest Service.
Another outside engineer will also look at the lift and the proposed modifications to Tower 1.
Montana Snowbowl said they will continue to review the operating procedures and safety protocols in place.
The following is part of the statement released by Montana Snowbowl management and the Morris family Thursday:
“In addition to conveying our commitment to investigating this incident we want to reassure Snowbowl customers that the Snowpark chair, like all of our lifts, is regularly inspected by the Forest Service and our insurance provider, in addition to the regular maintenance conducted by Snowbowl. The installation of chairlifts, including the Snowpark chair, involve intensive engineering and oversight as well as inspection and approval by our partners at the Forest Service and our insurance provider. Prior to any public use, there are several tests conducted on the lifts to insure safe and adequate operations.
Snowbowl is committed to continue to provide a safe and affordable experience for our community. We would like to thank our customers and employees for all of their support over the last 40 plus years under our management and want to assure you we do not take incidents like this lightly. Addressing the issues raised by this incident are our highest concern. Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.”
