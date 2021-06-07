An inmate is dead after he disemboweled himself in the Montana State Prison, now Disability Rights Montana is calling for an investigation.
According to his death certificate, 39-year-old Shaun Morrison killed himself by cutting into his stomach on May 19, then died of his injuries four days later.
Morrison was serving a life sentence after he killed another inmate back in 2011. He was also part of a group of 8 prisoners suing the Montana Department of Corrections.
The 2015 lawsuit claim inmates who are mentally ill are mistreated by the prison. They describe a pattern of placing mentally ill prisoners in solitary confinement for "weeks and months at a time" without significant mental health care.
Disability Rights Montana says Morrison had a history of mental illness and has attempted suicide before, because of this they believe his death was preventable.
We reached out to Bernadette Franks-Ongoy with Disability Rights Montana, while she declined an interview today she referred us to the statement she made to the Daily Montanan that reads:
“In our opinion, (his death) was foreseeable and it was preventable and the Montana Department of Corrections should be held accountable for Shaun's death.”
The DOC did not provide any comment because of on going litigation.