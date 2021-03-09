CORVALLIS, Mont. - As online school swept the nation over the last year, one Montana teacher made an even bigger virtual leap, streaming all the way to South Carolina.
Lauren Sidoruk lives in Corvallis and teaches high school English to students in Bennettsville, South Carolina. It's through a program called Elevate K-12.
Sidoruk shared she was having trouble find a teaching job in the Bitterroot, specifically within her English specialty. She said she applied for one position that had over 40 applicants for just the one opening.
Meanwhile, according to Elevate, other pockets of the country are facing a shortage of teachers for specific subjects like English and foreign language.
Some of Sidoruk's students are remote and some attend school in person. She shares a screen with a teaching coach that's in the classroom with the kids. While she isn't able to see her students on her screen, she is able to connect with them through an online chat, polls and assignments.
She said it's tough to miss the "aha moments" and assess their level of engagement, but she still finds ways to bond.
"I've really grown to have relationships with them and have connections," Sidoruk said. "It was really evident at the end of my first semester when I had to say goodbye to those students that I'd been teaching. It was really a sad day for so many of us, we were truly going to miss each other. It was the bittersweet end to a school year in the same way it would have been in a classroom."
Sidoruk added it's been fun to show her students the snow, mountains and cow pastures through her front window.
She said she loves having an influence on these students from all the way across the country and she's happy they get to have a true English teacher rather than just substitutes or someone with a different specialty.