Montana theater production shares true stories of veterans

MISSOULA, Mont. - A popular theater company is in its final rehearsals ahead of a statewide performance tour, spreading awareness on a challenge many Montanans face.

The Montana Repertory Theatre's production 'Reentry' shares true stories about U.S. service members' and their families' experiences of reintegrating to home-life after serving in combat overseas.

It takes interviews with marines returning home after service in Iraq and Afghanistan in the early 2000s and meshes them together in this docudrama production.

Artistic Director Michael Legg said he was drawn to this specific show because Montana has one of the highest per-capita populations of veterans in the nation.

“For us it made sense to make space for a story that is, sensibly, about our neighbors, our friends, our family, who have served the country," Legg said. "They deserve the opportunity for those stories to be told.”

Legg selected this show because it tells the story through the point of view of a 'typical American family,' characters people can relate to or recognize in their own lives.

His hope is audiences take away a deeper understanding of what it means to serve.

The Rep will perform in Bozeman, Billings and close out for base members at the Malmstrom Air Force Base. Then, a stream of the performance will also be available to any veteran in the state for free.

The Rep will first open Reentry Thursday, April 7, in Missoula at the University of Montana PARTV building. The production will run April 7-10 and April 14-17 in Missoula before the statewide tour.

Performances will then be held at The Ellen Theatre in Bozeman April 19, the Alberta Blair Theater in Billings April 20 and at the Malmstrom Air Force Base April 22.

For Missoula ticket information click here. For other ticket information, contact the local theater.

Streaming access will be available here beginning on April 18.