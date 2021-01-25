Montana Tobacco Quit Line launches new online chat, updates programs

MISSOULA, Mont. - Right now, cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the state and one in seven Montanans are using tobacco. The Montana Tobacco Quit Line is working to lower that number by launching new programs to make it easier for Montanans to get support and get more tools.
The program recently launched a new online chat and texting line. Montanans can log on to QuitNowMontana.com and a pop-up chat will appear asking how they can help.
For Montanans under the age of 25, there is a new texting feature. These chats provide the same coaching service as over the phone, where people talk with a real person and get customized help. Nicole Aune, program manager at the Montana Tobacco Use Prevention Program, said these are exciting and necessary new features.
"Historically, the quit line has been over the telephone, you'd have to pick up the phone to talk with a coach," Aune said. "We know that is something that people just don't do very often anymore. We're so used to texting, or chatting, and so we want to evolve with the times and meet people where they are."
After completing a coaching session, users are eligible for a free month of Chantix, which increases the odds of being successful in quitting by over 40%, Aune said.
The Montana Tobacco Quit Line is also updating its program for pregnant and postpartum women in hopes of stopping them from going back to tobacco after giving birth.
Right now, 14% of pregnant women in Montana smoke, nearly doubling the national average.
The line is offering specific coaching to those who are pregnant and postpartum. Additionally, when women complete their sessions, they earn rewards. After each completed coaching session while pregnant, women will earn $20. Those who are postpartum will earn $30, because the program recognizes the importance of staying tobacco free after the baby is born, Aune said. She acknowledged how hard that can be.
"I'm a mother of two, and it's really, that's a really stressful, hard time after your baby is born," Aune said. "There's a lot of temptation to go back to tobacco use at that time. So, we want to give them an extra, extra reason to quit."
These incentives are available for up to nine coaching sessions.
For a complete breakdown of new and updated programs, click here.