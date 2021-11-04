MISSOULA, Mont. - One of the state's largest employers said the new OSHA rule doesn't apply to all of its workers.
The Montana University System said because its campuses are public and the mandate applies to large private sector companies, there likely won't be any changes to policy.
The University System's legal team believes it only applies to private businesses and not public campuses. Officials said they're still assessing it, but at this point don't believe it changes what they're already doing.
However, the campuses do have to comply with President Biden's executive order signed in early September, requiring federal contractors and subcontractors to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 8, with some exceptions.
The University System's Executive Director of Relations & Public Affairs, Helen Thigpen, said they're working with individual campuses to identify who that rule applies to.
"The campuses are beginning to make an assessment of all the federal contracts that we have across the university system, and then we'll have to identify which individuals are working on those contracts," Thigpen said.
She said the campuses will let those employees know if they fall into that category and then help them take the next required steps.
The executive order for federal contractors is separate from the OSHA rule announced today.