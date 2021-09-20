The upcoming Big Sky Football matchup between Montana and Eastern Washington will now be televised on ESPN2, announced the Big Sky Conference on Monday.
The game was originally set to air on ESPNU but will now be the first regular-season game for the Big Sky Conference to air on ESPN2.
Both teams are currently undefeated on the year, and are headed for a potential Top 5 matchup on Oct. 2. Montana was ranked fourth in both the AFCA Coaches Top 25 and the Stats Perform Top 25, while EWU was slotted at sixth in both polls.
EWU has won 18-straight games at home, which is the second-longest active streak in the FCS. The Eagles are 61-10 overall at the Inferno since 2010, when the iconic red turf made its debut at Roos Field. EWU's last home loss came on Nov. 4, 2017, versus Weber State.
EWU holds a 7-3 advantage in the head-to-head series against Montana in the last 10 meetings, but the Griz won the last contest 34-17 in 2019 at Missoula.