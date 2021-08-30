MISSOULA -- Eight Montana war veterans met in Missoula on Monday, to share their thoughts on the situation in Afghanistan with Montana leaders.
All of the veterans who gathered today called the U.S. exit from Afghanistan a "disaster" and they have concerns about the mental health of veterans who served there.
Montana Senator Steve Daines hosted the discussion to hear from Montana veterans who served in Afghanistan, Bosnia, and Vietnam.
Some vets said the U.S. is leaving behind Afghan Special Immigrant Visa Applicants or SIV's who worked for the U.S. Government.
When asked about their thoughts on bringing SIV applicants and refugees to Montana, Vietnam War Veteran, John Quintrell, shared he's in full support.
"Why is it that there would be anybody against bringing those patriots here and giving them a chance? They deserve a chance. Now, once they get here and they get established, it's up to them," Quintrell said.
During the meeting, Quintrell asked the other vets to raise their hands if they would go to Afghanistan to help bring back the SIV's and every person raised their hand.
Senator Daines also met with an Afghan refugee family who escaped Kabul two weeks ago.
The husband and father told Sen. Daines that if they wouldn't have come to the U.S., the Taliban would have killed his whole family.