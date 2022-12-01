Montana woman to compete on Food Network

LOLO, Mont. - A baker based in Lolo will compete on the popular Food Network show Christmas Cookie Challenge this Sunday.
Sara Hemenway runs Frosting Cakery out of her home where she makes custom cookies and cakes.
Hemenway said someone from the Food Network reached out and asked her to be on the show. She'll now compete against other cookiers for the chance at $10,000.
Each episode has a different type of theme, challenging the bakers on their decorating and displays.
On Hemenway's episode, she'll compete against four other cookie makers to create different cookies showing someone naughty and nice.
The whole experience was a whirlwind, Hemenway said, and she's excited to see how it all came together.
“I hope that everyone who watches understands that all of us are probably not doing our very best work," Hemenway explained. "Not only is it super stressful, we're in a completely new kitchen that we've just walked into, we get about 10 minutes to like walk around and see where the ingredients are, and that's it. Then they're like, 'go!'”
Hemenway shared her favorite parts of it all were seeing the cookie workshop set and developing friendships with the other contestants who she still talks to nearly everyday.
Looking forward to this weekend, she said it's exciting to see something she's wanted for a long time become a reality.
“I thought I wanted to be on a cake show or a cookie show," Hemenway said. "People were always like, 'you should be on one.' And I was like, 'there's no way I could ever do it.' I think just the fact that I did, I went on a show, I'm on the Food Network. It's pretty amazing.”
Overall, Hemenway said the experience was special and she'd be open to something like this again.
You can catch the episode of Christmas Cookie Challenge and root Sara on this Sunday, December 4, at 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.