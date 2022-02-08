MISSOULA -- After tragically losing her sister in a car accident in September, one West Riverside woman, Bry Froehlich, is using her grief and musical talent as motivation to help others.
Bry Froehlich's sister, Jasmine, was a mom to 3 kids and two of them go to Potomac School. Froehlich said Jasmine and her family had recently moved to Potomac when her life was cut short.
"It went from being a really, really wonderful time in her life to her life ended," Froehlich said.
The tragedy came out of nowhere, leaving a huge hole in the family.
"I needed something to ground me, and I needed something that I could have faith in myself through that would benefit my nephews and my niece when she goes to school," Froehlich said.
She used her grief as motivation and started raising money through online donations, as well as donations from local businesses, and she also got some help from local bands, including her own.
"My band New Old Future and another local band The Petty Foggers had a big show at Monk's [Bar] where we had a raffle and the grand prize was a Peavey guitar that I donated," she said.
With help from the community, they were able to raise over $1,800 to buy 10 guitars and 15 ukuleles to donate to the school.
Potomac School Teacher, Sarah Schmill, said no one on staff knows how to play string instruments, so she's excited for Froehlich to help out.
"Having an expert come out will definitely be interesting and just another thing for our students to learn and be exposed to," Schmill said. "They may have never thought about playing the guitar or the ukulele and this opportunity has presented itself and we are going to grab on and have a great time with it," she said.
Despite the overwhelming grief, Froehlich said the whole process has been a healing experience.
"It's really been a thing that's helped me to feel like I'm capable again, and that I can try to make something beautiful about this terrible, terrible thing in my life," Froehlich added.
She added that Jasmine was very active in her children's schooling and knows her sister would be proud.
She'll teach the kids how to play the instruments weekly starting March 28.
