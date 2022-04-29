Montanans demand more transparency into Brendon Galbreath's death

MISSOULA, Mont. - On Friday, a jury ruled law enforcement was not liable in the suicide death of 21-year-old Brendon Galbreath after a chase with law enforcement in August of last year.

Following deliberations, Brendon's family and community members rallied outside the Missoula County courthouse demanding transparency in the events leading up to Brendon's death.

"To be not only communicated to us as a public, but for us to have a say in that process for us to be a part of that process so again things like this don't happen so young, gay, indigenous, black folks don't have to be scared, when they get pulled over by police,” said Terrance LaFromboise, Brendon's brother.

Nearly eight months after Brendon's death, his brother Terrance and his family received the answers they've been asking for, "what happened that led to Brendon's death?"

The answer: his death was due to suicide.

As members of the Blackfeet tribe, they've turned to their culture in search of healing. However, with few details being released to them following Brendon's death on the morning hours of August 12th, 2021, they began calling for more clarity from authorities.

His family hopes the message is clear in part with the missing and murdered indigenous persons' epidemic all they wanted was to know was, what happened that day?

"Everything that was going on just felt out of place for us as a family and the video tape showed that today, the video showed that there were pieces missing and all today was recognizing that the Missoula PD wasn't liable but that is the overarching paradigm culture,” said LaFromboise.

Brendon's family shares they hope their advocacy for transparency in deaths involving law enforcement is handled with the utmost of care and responsibility, bringing some closure for families like them.

"Something I think me and my mom are really wanting is that push for social change to happen and it's going to start with my brothers committing suicide within the Missoula care so i think this is all a valuable lesson for all of us moving forward,” said LaFromboise.

Moving forward, Brendon's family tells us they hope to start a scholarship in his hometown of browning also home to the Blackfeet reservation. Through that scholarship they will continue spreading awareness about how law enforcement handles mental health and crisis situations.