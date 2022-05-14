MISSOULA, Mont. - A bill that would have protected abortion rights nationwide failed in the Senate earlier this week. Montanans from across the state decided to rally and march on the streets of downtown Missoula, with a starting point at the Missoula County courthouse as they demand action for decisions that lie ahead.

Last week a leaked draft opinion indicating the Supreme Court may strike down Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that legalized abortion nationwide was leaked.

Arlee resident, Sandy Burch shares why she came down to the Garden City to talk about these issues and the emotions it brings for people.

"It's a whole range but I think it's really important to channel that into action and to come together so people know that they are not alone, and what they're feeling and so people know routes of action that they can take to make a difference and ensure that people have the rights that they deserve,” said Burch.

Protestors also say this shows the importance of exercising your right to vote. Local Montana House District 90 Representative, Marilyn Marler says this decision is a prime example of the importance of who we choose to elect into office and the decisions that may follow.

"I think most Montanans support our right to privacy and our healthcare decisions and these local elections matter for that,” said Marler.

As we await the decisions that lie ahead, activists say the work is far from over.

"I mean we have a whole reproductive right movement to rebuild that I think got decapitated with roe vs wade, and never turned into law and so we've got a lot of organizing to do,” said Burch.

Right now, all eyes turn to the Supreme Court as the country and everyone here in Montana awaits their verdict.