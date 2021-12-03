MISSOULA, Mont. - It wouldn't be a Montana Christmas without hitting up our National Forest lands to chop down the old Christmas tree, but it all starts with planning ahead of time.
From grabbing your permit, scoping out possible sites and gearing up before you head out it can be exciting for first-timers, like myself. But there are a few tips we should keep in mind.
Longtime Montanan Noelle McAvoy shares how prepping beforehand can make your holiday tradition a success.
"I've grown up in Montana and I know we have winter nine months out of the year... You'll wanna get a good pair of gloves, since you'll be out in the elements. Hats, then you'll wanna get tools to do it," McAvoy said.
There is one thing to note when heading out that may come as a surprise for new-comers.
"I always like to recommend getting an emergency car kit out there because when you are in Montana, especially during the winter, you need to be prepared for everything... You wanna do blankets, food, batteries, make sure you have a full tank of gas, make sure your phone is fully charged, anything you may need in case you are stranded," said McAvoy.
Although it can be a little scary for first-timers, the experience is well worth it.
"It can be overwhelming if you're doing it for the first time and you really wanna get out there, but do it. Montana is wonderful, so it is good to explore your own backyard,' McAvoy said.
And with your gear packed, don't forget to capture those Christmas milestone memories along the way, like when that final tree tips over.
Right now, there are restrictions as to when and where you can access these areas. You can head to Lolo Nt. Forest maps website for Western Montana tree cutting areas and the usda.gov for related information.