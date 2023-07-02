Consequences of getting a DUI

Heather Geronemus has become an expert on the consequences of drunk driving from the victim's side. In 2009, her father, Dr. Robert Geronemus, a prominent kidney specialist in Fort Lauderdale, was leaving a medical conference dinner in downtown Miami as a pedestrian when he was struck by a car that went through a red light.

"First, it's most important to think about what DUIs cost families," she says. "For a victim like me, you cannot put a price on a lifetime of memories that you will never make with a loved one." But there is definitely a monetary cost, Geronemus says. "From a financial perspective, it's most important to understand what DUIs cost society. Estimates show that drunk driving costs our nation over $130 billion per year. Much of these costs are borne by taxpayers, not the drunk driver. This issue affects us all and it makes financial sense to try to eliminate drunk driving." And what's the real financial cost for somebody who gets pulled over for driving while intoxicated? It's not pretty.

"The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates a first-time drunk driver can pay as much as $10,000 in fines, legal fees, and higher car insurance costs," Geronemus says.

 

Missoula, Mont. - Missoula law enforcement agencies and the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) are increasing patrols for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. Montanans are encouraged to plan a sober ride home before they begin to celebrate.

The Fourth is one of the deadliest holidays in Montana. Law enforcement is increasing patrols across the state and making DUI arrests to ensure every Montanan gets home safely, according to a release from Vision Zero out of the Montana Department of Transportation. 

State law is that if drivers have a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08 or higher, law enforcement should give a DUI charge in addition to other potential serious consequences, such as revoking the driver’s license, sentencing to mandatory classes, possibly sentencing to jail time and charging up to $10,000 in fines and legal fees.

Vision Zero is the goal of the Montana Department of Transportation to reach zero deaths and zero injuries on Montana roadways through safety enforcement measures, like this Fourth of July plan, and through educational campaigns. 

“If you’re celebrating this weekend or on the Fourth, be sure to make a plan for a safe ride home,” said Sgt. Erbacher, City of Missoula Police Department. “The important thing to know is how you will get home before you go out.  Designate one of your friends as a sober driver, arrange for a rideshare service, cab, or public transportation, or call a friend or family member. If you see your friends or family have had too much to drink, look out for your community’s safety and make sure they have a sober ride home, too.”

The Montana Department of Transportation provided these statistics to highlight the reason behind the program:

  • Montana has the highest fatality rates in the nation for the number of deaths caused by impaired drivers per vehicle mile traveled

  • The state has the highest share of alcohol-related traffic deaths at 45% (2021)

  • 63% of all traffic fatalities in Montana are the result of impaired driving (2021)

  • 1,268 people were killed in crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver from 2012-2021

For more information about Vision Zero, Janet Kenny of the Montana Department of Transportation is available to be reached at 406-444-7417 or jakenny@mt.gov.  

