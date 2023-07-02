Heather Geronemus has become an expert on the consequences of drunk driving from the victim's side. In 2009, her father, Dr. Robert Geronemus, a prominent kidney specialist in Fort Lauderdale, was leaving a medical conference dinner in downtown Miami as a pedestrian when he was struck by a car that went through a red light.

"First, it's most important to think about what DUIs cost families," she says. "For a victim like me, you cannot put a price on a lifetime of memories that you will never make with a loved one." But there is definitely a monetary cost, Geronemus says. "From a financial perspective, it's most important to understand what DUIs cost society. Estimates show that drunk driving costs our nation over $130 billion per year. Much of these costs are borne by taxpayers, not the drunk driver. This issue affects us all and it makes financial sense to try to eliminate drunk driving." And what's the real financial cost for somebody who gets pulled over for driving while intoxicated? It's not pretty.

"The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates a first-time drunk driver can pay as much as $10,000 in fines, legal fees, and higher car insurance costs," Geronemus says.