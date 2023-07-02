Missoula, Mont. - Missoula law enforcement agencies and the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) are increasing patrols for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. Montanans are encouraged to plan a sober ride home before they begin to celebrate.
The Fourth is one of the deadliest holidays in Montana. Law enforcement is increasing patrols across the state and making DUI arrests to ensure every Montanan gets home safely, according to a release from Vision Zero out of the Montana Department of Transportation.
State law is that if drivers have a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08 or higher, law enforcement should give a DUI charge in addition to other potential serious consequences, such as revoking the driver’s license, sentencing to mandatory classes, possibly sentencing to jail time and charging up to $10,000 in fines and legal fees.
Vision Zero is the goal of the Montana Department of Transportation to reach zero deaths and zero injuries on Montana roadways through safety enforcement measures, like this Fourth of July plan, and through educational campaigns.
“If you’re celebrating this weekend or on the Fourth, be sure to make a plan for a safe ride home,” said Sgt. Erbacher, City of Missoula Police Department. “The important thing to know is how you will get home before you go out. Designate one of your friends as a sober driver, arrange for a rideshare service, cab, or public transportation, or call a friend or family member. If you see your friends or family have had too much to drink, look out for your community’s safety and make sure they have a sober ride home, too.”
The Montana Department of Transportation provided these statistics to highlight the reason behind the program:
Montana has the highest fatality rates in the nation for the number of deaths caused by impaired drivers per vehicle mile traveled
The state has the highest share of alcohol-related traffic deaths at 45% (2021)
63% of all traffic fatalities in Montana are the result of impaired driving (2021)
1,268 people were killed in crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver from 2012-2021
For more information about Vision Zero, Janet Kenny of the Montana Department of Transportation is available to be reached at 406-444-7417 or jakenny@mt.gov.
