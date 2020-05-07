Montanans will see several "firsts" for Primary Election in June

MISSOULA - With the Primary Election less than four weeks away, county elections offices across the state are getting ready to mail hundreds of thousands of ballots to registered voters.
Angela Marshall spoke with Missoula County Elections officials on Thursday and found out about several "firsts" for this Primary Election.
"Come Friday, you’ll want to pay extra attention to what you receive in the mail," said Angela Marshall. "That’s when ballots for the June 2nd Primary will be sent out. And new this primary election? It will be conducted solely by mail."
“We’re all in this together.”
Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman says that Governor Bullock gave counties the option to run the Primary Elections as an all-mail election back in March, citing COVID-19 concerns.
All 56 counties in Montana made the choice to do just that.
“The idea behind holding this all-mail is to keep your friends, families, neighbors, voters and election workers all safe and healthy," said Seaman. "We want to make sure that we provide everybody a great opportunity to cast a ballot in this upcoming election in a way that can keep everybody safe and healthy and helping to make sure that we’re not increasing the spread of COVID-19.”
Polling places are not open, but county elections offices are.
And while voters are urged to return their ballots via mail, Seaman offers an important piece of advice for voters when it comes to filling out the ballot.
“We have an open primary and you’re going to get every ballot you’re eligible for," he said. "And then you’re just going to return just the ballot that you’ve voted.”
The governor's directive also extends the deadline to register to vote.
For the Primary, the deadline to do so by mail or in-person is the end of the day on Tuesday, May 26.
Voters can still register in-person at their county's elections office through Election Day, but Seaman says to not wait.
“We’re also going to be cleaning off all the areas between voters to help keep people safe on Election Day and that’s going to equate to a longer wait time.”
"And when you do go to mail your ballot, the return postage is already paid," Angela said. "So you don’t need to add a stamp to your voted ballot.
Another Primary Election first?
Each ballot packet sent out will include the "I Voted" sticker.
If you have additional questions or concerns about voting in the Primary Election, go to MyVoterPage or Click Here.