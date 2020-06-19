Montana's largest affordable housing project to be built in Missoula

MISSOULA - The Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board of directors on Thursday provided the final building block for Missoula’s largest affordable housing project.
The Villagio Housing Project will be located on Otis Street just off of Scott Street right below Interstate 90 on Missoula’s Northside.
Montana Right Now’s Angela Marshall spoke to key players on the project to lay the foundation on this historic housing development.
“You may see untouched ground here right now,” Angela Marshall said, “But two years, this site will be home to hundreds of homes for Missoula’s essential workers.”
“We’ve needed this affordable housing for so long,” said Lori Davidson, the executive director of the Missoula Housing Authority.
And the large-scale Villagio Housing Project will help ease Missoula’s housing problem, according to Davidson.
The project will include 200 units within two five-story buildings.
Undergound parking and an outdoor play area will help make the Villagio feel like home for 2,000 Missoulians.
“Those are our essential workers. And these are larger units. Two- three- and four-bedroom units,” Davidson added. “There’s no one-bedroom units in this housing project.”
That’s one part of why this project is so expensive, she said.
A collective mix of local, state and federal funds will pay for the $54-million project.
One-point-three million dollars will come from Tax Increment Financing to extend the city’s water and sewer system, improve roads and construct a retaining wall.
And although the planning was complex, Chris Behan says that the Missoula Redevelopment Agency was glad to help get the project off the ground.
“Scott Street Village, is now, it was a vacant piece of industrial property,” Behan, who is MRA’s assistant director, said. “It’s now paying property taxes. That new property tax in the tax increment that can be rolled into to help develop the rest of the area.”
Angela added, “The Villagio Housing Project is expected to be complete in July of 2022.
Behan went on to tell Angela that another perk of the project is that a bike and pedestrian trail will be built to connect Missoula’s Northside to the North Reserve area.