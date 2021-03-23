As the nation grieves two mass shootings in just one week, schools in Western Montana are making sure they're prepared for the worst.
Run, lock, fight. Those are the three options active shooter training focuses on and teaches.
"It's something that we never want to think about, but it happens and the reality is there, so the more we practice it and have it in the back of our minds is essential," Stevensville Art Teacher Lori Lewis said.
Teachers and staff of the Stevensville School District went through active shooter training one day after a mass shooting in Boulder Colorado.
"Just being reminded that this stuff does happen and that we need to be prepared for it was a super important part of today," 6th & 7th grade English teacher Kelsey Engel said.
The school district has been offering this training for the last seven years, but the curriculum has changed over time. Before the main option was going into lockdown.
"We don't do that any more," Stevensville High School Assistant Principle & Safety Director Eric Larson said.
Instead, they are training for what to do next.
"Its a loop we go though we will lock, barricade, and then what is my next plan how do I run? How do I get out of here? What do I do now?" Larson said. "We want them to think critically, creatively, and be prepared in any situation."
Giving the teachers multiple options on how to react.
"They are learning when to run, when to hide or lock, and when to fight," Safe School Specialist Jeff McDonald said.
After a morning of training sessions teaching self defense, weapons identification, and even first aid, like field dressing gun shot wounds, everyone got to put their skills to the test with live scenarios.
"It makes this training more valuable because we have to be prepared, its better to have the tools and not need them rather than need them and not have them," McDonald said.
"Its a tragedy what happened yesterday," Larson said, " Those tragedies solidify what it means to be prepared, not paranoid, but prepared. As in 'what do I do in these scenarios?' because unfortunately we have these senseless acts of violence that are going on and we want to make sure our teachers know how to protect themselves, their students, and their colleagues."
After multiple scenarios requiring the teachers to build barricades, tackle a shooter, and practice first aid, they were able to reflect on their biggest take aways.
"We are here for the kids, we are here for their education, for their future, and today, literally fighting for them, I think it empowers us to know we are here for a reason and we are doing what we are supposed to be doing," Engel said.
Run Lock Fight training is not just for teachers, if you want a training day for your company or office contact Jeff McDonald at jeffrey.mcdonald@mso.umt.edu