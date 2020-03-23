MISSOULA - Missoula's Montgomery Distillery is changing things up this week, instead of making vodka, they are making hand sanitizer.
Last Friday, the distillery got the final approval from the FDA to change up their production amid a nationwide shortage of the product, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
They will still use Montana grain to make ethyl alcohol, but now they will also mix in hydrogen peroxide and glycerol to make hand sanitizer.
Owner Ryan Montgomery says he has been working closely with the Missoula County Crisis Response Team and will be donating all the disinfectant they make so the county can distribute it as needed. The county can then distribute as they see fit.
He says production is slow right now and he only anticipates they'll be able to make enough to give to the county.
"We'd love to be able to make enough to meet their needs and sell to the public or give away to the public, but we are not there yet," Montgomery said.
The distillery hopes to have its first batch of hand sanitizer complete by the end of the week.