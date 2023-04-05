UPDATE AT 4:45 PM:
The Missoula Police Department released more information regarding a threat of an active shooter at Hellgate High School Wednesday.
MPD reports they responded to the threat just before 10:30 am.
A report was made that the threat was sent over a social media platform where a firearm was involved and was confirmed through a credible source.
Hellgate was placed on lockdown while law enforcement responded and conducted an investigation.
Law enforcement also searched a private residence and an individual of interest was not located.
Around 1:50 pm, Missoula County Public Schools initiated the start of an organized evacuation of Hellgate, and officers remained on scene to aid as security of students and staff for their safety.
The evacuation was completed around 2:20 pm.
At this time, MPD is reporting three juvenile girls have been detained as persons of interest related to the threat and that they are no longer seeking a person of interest as previously stated.
An investigation is ongoing.
UPDATE AT 3:20 PM:
The Missoula Police Department announced they have multiple people in custody as persons of interest regarding the threat at Hellgate.
They are no longer seeking a person of interest and there is no longer a threat to the community.
We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.
UPDATE: 2 p.m.
Our reporter on scene said students are now allowed to leave Hellgate High School.
There is still a large police presence at the school.
Police have not confirmed if the person of interest has been located.
UPDATE: 1:21 p.m.
The Missoula Police Department is searching for who they said via Facebook is the person of interest in the active shooter threat investigation at Hellgate High School.
Anyone with information about the location of an individual identified as Kathryna Moreno is asked to call 9-1-1.
MPD said in the Facebook post she is believed to be armed.
UPDATE: 12:31 p.m.
The following is a Facebook post by the Missoula Police Department:
The City of Missoula Police Department is investigating the threat of an active shooter at Hellgate High School.
The Missoula Police Department is utilizing its resources and ensuring the safety of the students. There are no injuries. When more information is available, it will be announced.
UPDATE: 12:01 p.m.
Hellgate is still in lockdown as of noon due to multiple threatening social media posts, according to a text message alert from the high school.
Hellgate High said in the text alert police are trying to locate the individual involved in the threat.
Lolo School District said via Facebook they are in a perimeter lock-in as a precaution due to the potential threat in Missoula.
The lock-in at Lolo School District is out out precaution--no threat has been made toward the school.
School is running as normal, but school staff is managing access to buildings.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Hellgate High School is in lockdown, and all Missoula County Public Schools are in a "soft perimeter" lock-in Wednesday.
The University of Montana Police Department said in an alert message the lockdown is due to a social media threat.
MCPS posted on Twitter Hellgate is in lockdown and all other MCPS schools are in a "soft perimeter" lock-in as a precaution. The school day is continuing as normal, but students will not be let outside during lunch, recess or other activities.
Hellgate HS is in lockdown. Out of abundance of caution, all MCPS schools are in a soft perimeter lock-in. The normal school day will continue as usual inside our buildings. Students will not be let outside for lunch, recess or other activities. More info to follow.— MCPS (@McpsMT) April 5, 2023
According to a text message alert from Hellgate High School, no one is allowed in the building, but we are told all Hellgate students are safe.
UMPD said in they are working with allied agencies and monitoring the situation.
MCPS is updating parents with more details on the event.
We are working to find out more.
