The Zootown Arts and Community Center is celebrating their 6th annual Monster Gallery, and this year has a special twist.
From smiley, to scary, monsters are invading the ZACC once again. Area kindergarteners have created every type of monster imaginable! Then the ZACC finds artist to take their creations one step further by bringing these monsters to life.
"From armature artists to full blown professional artists and there are a lot of popular Missoula artists that contribute to the project every year," ZACC Director of Operations Heather Stockton said.
These artists can do what ever it takes to transform this children's creations. From sculpting, to photoshop, and even turning the monster to a hand bag.
While the monsters are different every year, this years show is a little different aswell.
"So the difference you can see this year is that are actually three adult interpretations of each individual child's monster,' Stockton said.
And if you like what you see, you can even take a monster home with you
"All monsters are available for adoption," Stockton said, "This year there was a parents only preview, meaning we let the parents of the kids that created the original monsters first dibs on any of the monsters associated with their child's monster."
The ZACC said there are still plenty of monsters available for adoption. This years scary good monster gallery is on display until Halloween.
All funds raise through monster adoption go towards more youth education programs at the ZACC.