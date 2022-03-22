MISSOULA, Mont. - As Montana grows, areas across the state are changing to keep Montanans here while also making room for newer resident.
One of those areas is the Old Sawmill District across the Clark Fork River from downtown Missoula.
It used to be a mill site where crews processed lumber. Then, it sat empty for over 20 years.
It's now becoming its own distinct neighborhood with the next phase of projects beginning.
Construction on the new OSD Tech Campus is getting closer to finishing up. The majority of the buildings are already leased as office and restaurant space.
Next door, crews are now setting infrastructure for the first set of townhomes. According to developers, there'll be a total of 75 to 80 new townhomes when it's all finished.
Co-developer and broker Leslie Wetherbee shared her vision for the district.
“We really wanted to build a community where you have all ages, all incomes and just really have a sense where people are helping each other," Wetherbee said. "Back to the days where you look out and wave at your neighbor and it’s really fun.”
Construction of the neighborhood started in 2015 after years of design and clean-up of the former mill site.
The area now offers student housing, condos, restaurants and workspace.
Future plans also include 200 more apartment units and a workforce housing project with about 36 flats. Those are in the early stages of design.
The new tech campus will open this summer. The first batch of townhomes next door will be listed for sale this week. Crews will break ground May 16 and are scheduled to be done with the first 11 homes within the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.