MISSOULA, Mont. - As partners continue to plan for the future of a busy area in Missoula, they're looking for more public feedback.

The Missoula Midtown Association is encouraging all of Missoula County to participate in a public survey to get data on what experiences are like in the area and what people vision for the future.

The midtown plan covers a large chunk of the Brooks Street corridor from 39th street to out past North Avenue and includes places like Fort Missoula, the Southgate Mall and the fairgrounds.

The plan aims to supports future growth and fulfill infrastructure, housing and commercial needs effectively, while maintaining the area's character.

This survey helps identify what Missoulians value most.

“{We want to know] what does the community love, but also what would the community like to see change," Melanie Brock, Missoula Midtown Association's executive director, said. "There are pieces of midtown that aren’t working for everyone, particularly pedestrians and bicyclists, but also motorists. It’s hard to get down Brooks Street at certain parts of the day, so there’s a lot of room for growth and there’s a lot of things we don’t want to see change.”

The 20 question survey takes about ten minutes to complete and asks about how individuals use the area currently, like transportation and the busiest streets and destinations in the area, then what the priorities are for future development in things like housing, commercial space and transit.

The survey is open through November 11 and can be accessed here.

Looking ahead, a first draft of the plan is expected to be released in January for further feedback.