MISSOULA, Mont. - One of the largest student loan companies, Navient reached a settlement agreement in which they will now have to reduce or eliminate the student loan debt for more than 400-thousand borrowers. Adding up to nearly 2 Billion dollars.
This comes as attorney generals in other states claim, Navient engaged in unfair practices and made predatory loans to students who were unlikely to work pay them back.
Roughly 350,00 federal student loan borrowers will get about 260 dollars each, totaling 95 million dollars in restitution. As well cancelling the remaining balances of 66-thousand private student loan borrowers.
Although with Navient recently shifting contracts to no longer service federal loans, many loan borrowers are wondering if this lawsuit will impact them directly. Student loan expert, Andrew shared what this means for Montana borrowers.
"Navient is one of those companies that left it's contract and the federal loan industry at large a the end of 20-21, if you were served by Navient, you probably already heard from the department of education and your new servicer about how you will resume those payments," said Pentis.
As of right now whether you were notified of the lawsuit or changes to your loan company. Repayment options remain the same for both private and federal loan borrowers.
If you're if still unsure if your loans were affected by the lawsuit settlement… you're encouraged to reach out to your loan company about payment relief options available at this time.
